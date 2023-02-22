ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A registered sex offender is in custody following an investigation into a criminal complaint in 2022. Zachary Cota, 29, of Castleton-on-Hudson, is facing charges of sexually exploiting a child and receiving pornography.

The criminal complaint alleges that Cota had sexually exploited an 8-year-old residing outside of New York State between May 27 and June 7, 2022. Cota had also allegedly received child pornography.

Cota appeared in court on Wednesday and was ordered detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Cota faces a mandatory minimum term of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 90 years in prison, with a term of supervised release of at least 5 years to life.