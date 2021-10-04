Registered sex offender arrested after reportedly failing to abide by state requirements

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Douglas Augusta, 60, of Warrensburg after the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit was reportedly investigating an incident involving Augusta, a level 3 registered sex offender who allegedly failed to abide by the state requirements.
As a result Augusta was charged with:
- (1) Felony count of failure to verify address every 90 Days as part of his requirements.
Augusta is a level 3 sex offender which is said to be the result of a forcible touching conviction in 2013 in Hamilton County, N.Y., according to police.
Augusta was arrested and released to return to the Queensbury Town Court on a later date.
