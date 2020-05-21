Live Now
Gov. Cuomo holds briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Regional Food Bank to hold Memorial Day food drive Saturday

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York is holding a Memorial Day Food Drive Saturday, May 23 at two locations in Albany.

The “Help Fill the Big Red Bus Memorial Day Food Drive” will be accepting non-perishable foods at Lowe’s/Applebee’s parking lot in Glenmont from 9-11 a.m. and Delaware Plaza/Hannaford in Delmar parking lot from 12-2 p.m.

Volunteers will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks for safety.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak