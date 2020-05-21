Regional Food Bank to hold Memorial Day food drive Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York is holding a Memorial Day Food Drive Saturday, May 23 at two locations in Albany.

The “Help Fill the Big Red Bus Memorial Day Food Drive” will be accepting non-perishable foods at Lowe’s/Applebee’s parking lot in Glenmont from 9-11 a.m. and Delaware Plaza/Hannaford in Delmar parking lot from 12-2 p.m.

Volunteers will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks for safety.

