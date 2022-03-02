ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York has announced its popular $100 fundraiser raffle tickets back this year. Tickets can be purchased online for a chance to win one of four prizes by local sponsors valued at $2,000.

Officials said the drawing will be held on May 6, and prizes are not redeemable for cash. Each purchase of a $100 raffle ticket provides 400 meals for those in need. The Regional Food Bank works to alleviate hunger by distributing donations to charitable agencies. The food bank serves 23 counties including Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, and Washington.

Following sponsored prizes includes: