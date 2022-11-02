Ribbon Cutting for new volunteer space at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York revealed a new volunteer space Wednesday.

The organization relies on 16,000 volunteers every year to sort and distribute food to people in need. With the holiday rush just beginning, the new space will be able to accommodate larger groups of volunteers.

With inflation and food costs continuing to rise, leaders with the food pantry and Albany County say that extra capacity is crucial to people in need.

“We are still in a situation of need. One in ten adults in our area is food insecure and one in seven children,” Molly Nicol, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, said.

The food bank is looking for volunteers. Information on how to get involved can be found on their website.