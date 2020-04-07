Regional Food Bank in need of volunteers

LATHAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) Since New York State on PAUSE went into effect, more people are turning to food banks.

That surge has left the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York with a 40% increase in distribution.

While the Food Bank is working to keep up with the demand, it has also run into challenges. Some volunteers are hesitant to come in, and they are also in need of more space.

By the end of the week, they hope to extend their sorting operations to a warehouse space off site.

For volunteer opportunities, Click Here.