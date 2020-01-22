Regional airfare slightly higher than the national average in 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Average airfare prices out of Albany International Airport were higher than the national average during the first three quarters of 2019, according to data released by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Third quarter airfare averages showed Albany to have consistently higher airfare costs compared to the national average. JFK also showed consistently higher airfares than the national average while La Guardia had consistently lower than average airfare costs.

The national average airfare during the 3rd quarter was $345.09. The average price of airfare at Albany International was $391.20, a difference of $46.11. The price out of JFK Airport was higher than both the national average and Albany’s average at $394.62, for the 3rd quarter.

Check out a comparison of all three airports to the national average below.