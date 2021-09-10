Regeneron employees donate tons to the regional food bank

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Regeneron employees donated over 116,000 non-perishable food and hygiene items in their sixth annual food drive to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

In this year’s food drive a friendly office competition between Regeneron departments competed to donate as much as they could.

“Regeneron has knocked our socks off by more than doubling that this year — 116,713 items is a record at the Food Bank!” said Exe. of the Regional food bank Molly Nicol. “We are so grateful to Regeneron for their commitment to helping our communities and thankful for their employees’ dedication and competitive spirit.”

The Regional Food Bank helps feed 23 counties of Northeastern New York. Contributions can be mailed to the Regional Food Bank, on Albany-Shaker Rd., Latham, N.Y., or online at regionalfoodbank.net. Volunteers may also sign up on that website.