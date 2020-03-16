Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak

Inside the lobby of the Regal cinema in Long Beach, California in 2006 (Justaslice / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Regal has announced a closure of all theater locations, starting Tuesday, as a precaution to the coronavirus outbreak.

They also say that all theaters will remain closed until further notice. This includes the Regals at Colonie Center, Crossgates, East Greenbush, Clifton Park, and Lanesborough.

Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests. At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO

Regal says they will continue to update the status of all of their theaters on their mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.

