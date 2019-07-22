Regal making upgrades to its Crossgates’ theater

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Regal announces it is making upgrades to its theater at Crossgates.

Regal says renovations will include new seating, VIP section with luxury recliners, cafes with food, expanded drink offerings, and new screen technology.

Here are the upgrades planned for Regal in Crossgates:

Complete revamp and renovation of lobby and auditoriums

Addition of café/coffee shop by Lavazza

Addition of Smoothie Bar by B.fresh

4DX Cinema Experience: 4DX enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters using special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

ScreenX Cinema Experience: Regal is changing the entertainment landscape with ScreenX: a revolutionary, multi-projection theatre experience that extends the screen to the auditorium walls. This immersive format takes traditional moviegoing a step further, by surrounding the audience with a 270-degree panoramic visual and putting them in the center of the action. Fly to the farthest reaches of space or explore the depths of the ocean with this incredible technology, and experience the thrill of the movies like never before.

Restroom upgrades

Corridor upgrades

Venue-wide LED signage

All-new seating in all of the auditoriums, including a VIP section with

luxury recliners

Regal is also making upgrades to theaters at Walden Galleria in Buffalo and Destiny USA in Syracuse.