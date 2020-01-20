Reel Seafood restaurant closes abruptly

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local seafood restaurant abruptly closed its doors after serving their customers one last time Saturday night, according to a statement posted to the restaurant’s website.

Reel Seafood Co. served the locals for 37 years at their location on Wolf Road.

” The decision to close our wonderful and iconic restaurant was a very difficult one and not one entered into lightly. We are committed to assisting each and every one of our loyal and dedicated employees to find employment,” the management team wrote in a statement.

The company also announced their gift card refund policy on the statement.

To receive a refund for an unused Reel Seafood Co. gift card, you can mail it to:

Reel Seafood Co.

PO Box 5229

Albany, NY 12205

The company says to ensure you fill out your name, mailing address, email and phone number legibly. A check will then be emailed within 14 business days.