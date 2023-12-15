ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, while early voting for next years primary will start in June, New York’s congressional districts may change at the start of the new year.

Susan Lerner, the Executive Director of Common Cause New York, explained that the Independent Redistricting Commission was given a February 28th deadline to redraw current district maps. This redraw came after a ruling from the state’s Court of Appeals that determined the current maps were only meant to be used for one year.

“It’s basically, redistricting has turned into a slugfest between the two political parties. And we the voters are trapped in the middle, getting beat up and confused about when our elections are going to be, and what districts we’re going to vote in. It’s not helping the voters” Said Lerner.

Also this week, this time of year school-aged kids are thinking about the holidays, but school administrators are planning ahead for the new year. As David Albert, the chief communications and marketing officer for the state’s school boards association, explained school officials are looking ahead to address key issues in the new year.

One issue they will likely develop is the Proposed changes to high school diplomas. If adopted the changes could see some schools give diplomas based on other criteria other than the regents exam.

“So really its about making sure that the standards and what students are learning align with the world today and prepare students to go out into the workforce and don’t really just rely too heavily on one particular exam” Said Albert.

