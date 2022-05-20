(WJBF) — Austin St. John, the original Red Power Ranger, is among 18 people in Texas and Florida facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on May 12.

St. John, 47, of McKinney, Texas—aka Jason Lawrence Geiger—is known through the entertainment industry as Jason Lee Scott, the original red Power Ranger from the first season of the ’90s-era TV show “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” St. John played the role of Jason from 1993 to 1994, making sporadic returns throughout the 90s and most recently in 2020. He and the other individuals in the indictment are each accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

As part of the CARES Act, enacted during the height of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, the PPP provided small businesses and other organizations loans to cover expenses such as payroll, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. The indictment states that the individuals were led by Michael Hill, 47, and Andrew Moran, 43—both from Texas—in a plan to use existing businesses or create businesses to obtain PPP funding.

Moran is accused of then helping them fabricate documentation and applications, misrepresenting information like the nature of the business, the amount needed for payroll, or the number of employees. Investigators said the defendants did not use the money provided as intended and instead paid Hill and Moran, transferring funds to their own personal accounts and making various personal purchases.

The indictment states that some defendants sent money to Jonathon Spencer, 33, of Texas to invest in foreign exchange markets. Altogether, the total amount of fraudulently obtained funds through at least 16 loans amounted to at least $3.5 million.

The case is currently being investigated by the FBI and the IRS. The defendants, listed below, each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.