Red Hook movie theater with too much popcorn gives it away to first responders

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Movie theaters have all had to close due to the shutdown from the coronavirus. So The Lyceum in Red Hook decided they should give back to first responders. At the beginning of April, they handed out bags of their famous local popcorn and drinks to the first responders.
Matt Heuer, General Manager of the Lyceum Theater, says they have given 80 bags to the Red Hook School District each week for the kids to enjoy with their school lunches.
Heuer says they have taken popcorn to local hospitals and to the Sheriff’s Department.
On Friday, May 1 the theater will host a free food giveaway in their parking lot. Three local restaurants will be on hand, CJ’s from Rhinebeck, The Historic Village Diner, and a chicken BBQ place. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m.
