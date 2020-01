RED HOOK, N.Y.(NEWS10) More than 200 people gathered at the Red Hook Fire department to celebrate the Community Solar Array.

The project will power municipal buildings in Tivoli, Red Hook, and local homes.

Red Hook officials say this will save the community thousands each year, providing electric bill credits to 270 homes and 16 municipal electric accounts.

The partnership also includes SunCommon and is financed by Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure.