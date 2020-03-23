Red Cross taking blood donations in South Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As many blood drives are halted due to coronavirus concerns, the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross held a drive Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Church from 1 to 6 p.m.

The American Red Cross is operating all remaining blood drives scheduled prior to Sunday with new precautionary measures in place. Those measures include spacing donor stations at least 6 feet apart, checking donor temperatures before allowing them entry and offering sanitizer onsite.

The church has worked many times with the group in the past.