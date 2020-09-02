Red Cross offers haircuts for blood donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid a push for donations to help kids fighting cancer, the American Red Cross is offering donors free haircuts in exchange for blood.

During September, which is Child Cancer Awareness month, anyone giving blood or platelets at a Red Cross blood drive or donation center will receive a coupon via email after their visit. Donors need a valid email address for coupon, which is good through November 30.

Haircuts come courtesy of Sport Clips—a supporter of childhood cancer research—which has locations in Colonie, Latham, North Greenbush, and Clifton Park.

Those who give blood from September 4 through September 8, can also get some branded Red Cross socks, in honor of labor day.

