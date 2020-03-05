Red Cross looking for volunteers to install 1,000 smoke detectors

AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10)— The Red Cross of Eastern New York is planning a huge event on May 2 in Amsterdam, New York. Their goal is to install 1,000 smoke detectors.

John Guzewich from the Red Cross shows one of the smoke doctors they are installing for free.

Kimmy Venter, chief communications officer for American Red Cross Eastern New York says the Home Fire Campaign, which was launched in 2014, has reached more than 2.2 million people and saved 700 lives nationwide.

Venter also says volunteers in the eastern New York region have installed 26,000 smoke detectors and saved at least 19 lives.

The smoke detectors have a 10 year sealed battery built into them.

If you would like to volunteer to help install the 1,000 smoke detectors in the city of Amsterdam you can go to RedCross.org/AmsterdamSTA to learn more.

