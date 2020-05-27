Red Cross in need of blood donations to prevent shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations in order to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgeries and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross says healthy individuals who feel well can make an appointment to donate in the coming weeks and months by doing any of the following:

Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit their website here

Call 1-800-RED CROSS ) 1-800-733-2767

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

The Red Cross says hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% following a sharp decline in early April amid the rapidly changing and challenging public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be cancelled as several businesses and organizations remain closed.

The Red Cross also says those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

The following safety precautions are being taken at all blood drives including:

Temperature checks

Social distancing

Face coverings for donors and staff

Here is a list of all local blood drives opportunities from May 27-June 15:

Albany

5/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Albany Polish Community Center, 225 Washington Avenue Ext.

6/3/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Colonie Center, 131 Colonie Center

6/3/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

6/3/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Albany High School, 700 Washington Avenue

6/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 21 Hackett Blvd

6/10/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

Altamont

6/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Village of Altamont Town Hall, 115 Main Street

Delmar

5/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethlehem High School, 700 Delaware Avenue

Guilderland

6/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Town Hall, 5209 Western Avenue

Latham

5/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Loudon Road

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Loudon Road

6/6/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., LIFE.CHURCH, 687 Watervliet Shaker Road

Voorheesville

6/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road

_______________

Fulton

Broadalbin

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Broadalbin Kennyetto Fire Department, 14 Pine Street

Gloversville

6/12/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gloversville High School, 199 Lincoln Street

_______________

Montgomery

Amsterdam

6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St

_______________

Rensselaer

East Greenbush

6/1/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike

North Hoosick

6/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Hoosick Fire Department, Route 22

Poestenkill

5/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Poestenkill Fire Department, Route 355

Rensselaer

6/2/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., State University of New York Health Sciences Campus, 1 University Place

Schaghticoke

6/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hoosic Valley Community Church, 2024 Route 40

Troy

5/28/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brunswick Elks, 665 Brunswick Road

_______________

Saratoga

Ballston Spa

6/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Spa Elks, 10 Hamilton Place

Burnt Hills

6/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Burnt Hills Fire Department, 811 Rt. 50

Clifton Park

5/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza

6/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Edwards Roman Catholic Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd.

6/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Creatacor, 10 Enterprise Ave

Galway

6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Galway Volunteer Fire Company, 1985 West St

Rexford

6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vischer Ferry Fire District, 360 Riverview Rd

Saratoga Springs

5/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Wilton Branch, 20 Old Gick Rd

6/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway

6/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marriott Courtyard, 11 Excelsior Ave.

_______________

Schenectady

Schenectady

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Rd

6/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd

_______________

Schoharie

Cobleskill

5/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Assembly Hall, 615 E Main St

_______________

Warren

Glens Falls

6/4/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glens Falls Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Lake George

5/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Lake George, 2223 Canada St.

Queensbury

6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Department, 33 Luzerne Road

Warrensburg

5/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3890 Main Street

_______________

Washington

Greenwich

6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Middle Falls Fire Department, 1034 State Road 29

Salem

5/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salem FD, 57 S Main Street

To donate blood the following qualifications must be met:

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID to check in

Individuals who are 17-years-old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law)

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Are in generally good overall health

Those under the age of 18 must also meet certain height and weight requirements

The Red Cross says in order to save time, donors can use RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving to the blood drive. To utilize this feature, click here or use the Blood Donor App.

* Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available here.

LATEST STORIES