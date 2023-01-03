SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross held a blood drive today at Rivers Casino.

Anne Philippi, Account Manager with the Red Cross, said there is an urgent need for blood across the country right now.

Philippi said the winter storms in Western New York and other parts of the country led to 300 blood drives being cancelled, a loss that she said impacts the ability of many to seek care.

“Hospitals have to prioritize who gets blood so some people can go in,” Philippi said. “If it’s not an accident or something urgent, some of the elective surgeries have to be postponed, have to be cancelled and they have to wait.”

More information on how to donate blood can be found on the Red Cross website.