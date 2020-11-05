All Race Results

Red Cross helps five after a house fire

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter helped five people after a fire Wednesday morning in Washington County. The fire happened at a home on Broadway in Fort Edward.

The Red Cross provided necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to four adults and a 15-year-old. Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services, and comfort kits containing personal care items.

Staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire in the coming days.

