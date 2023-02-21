The sponsored blood drives will run through March 30, with the winners being announced at the Fire and Ice Gala on March 31

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is stepping up to help the American Red Cross combat the blood supply shortage. Starting on February 23, CEOs of participating companies will participate in a friendly competition to encourage the greatest number of donors.

The sponsored blood drives will run through March 30, with the winners being announced at the Fire and Ice Gala on March 31. To schedule your appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Participating sponsors and dates are:

February 23, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Stewart’s at 461 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Ice Cream Building 2

February 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price Chopper/Market 32 at 461 Nott St., Schenectady, NY 12308

Meeting Rooms A and B

March 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CDPHP, 500 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany, NY 12206

Sacandaga Room – 1st Floor

March 15, 12 to 6 p.m.

MVP Health Care at Proctors Theater, 432 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305

March 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lia Auto Group, 2116 Central Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12304

Conference Room – 1st Floor

March 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Albany Med Health System, 43 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208

Room F309

A running tally will be shared on the Red Cross of Eastern New York’s social media platforms. “We are so grateful to our partners who have joined us again in the battle to ensure we have blood ready for when it’s needed most,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO, of American Red Eastern New York region.