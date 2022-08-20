TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday night fire crews in Troy were called to The Valley Green apartments just after 7:30 for a large fire. The Troy Fire Department saying many calls came in from residents complaining of heavy smoke in the hallways.

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the fire quickly grew in size requiring more crews from mutual aid partners in neighboring cities.

“A second alarm was transmitted almost immediately that brought additional units from the city of Albany and the Watervliet Arsenal shortly thereafter the fire kept progressing a third alarm was transmitted,” says McMahon.

McMahon says the fire appears to have spread from the second floor to a cockloft, then moving through the attic of the 41-unit building. He tells us the building is not a complete loss.

The chief also telling us they had to issue a general recall bringing in all the extra help they could.

“We Instituted a general recall. We have not instituted a general recall in a long time,” says McMahon.

The chief tells us one woman had to be rescued from a bottom apartment, one cat was resuscitated on scene and is doing well.

Troy Fire Chief Tom Miter says there were several pet rescues through the night and confirms no injuries have been reported.

“We want to thank our residence who have been truly patient through this process it’s heart-wrenching for all of them some of them are students that were really mindful of school which gets ready to start here in the next week or two,” Monica Kurzejeeski said.

The American Red Cross is assisting 31 adults and 2 children impacted by Friday’s fire. Redburn Development Partners thanking the community, emergency services and its residents as they navigate through the aftermath.