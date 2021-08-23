Red Cross announces several available shelter locations

american red cross

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Working with the government and community partners, the American Red Cross of Eastern New York has confirmed several available shelter locations in the Capital District. Volunteers and equipment are ready to mobilize to operate shelters and provide comfort and care should the need arise. 

In addition, volunteers remain ready to assist other individuals and families affected by non-flood related disasters, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.  

Residents must download the free Red Cross Emergency app to find open shelter locations in your area.

