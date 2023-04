ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 19, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for a new Red Cross Blood Mobile assigned to the Capital Region. The Blood Mobile was made available with the generosity and support of Business for Good.

BFG co-Founder Ed Mitzen and Regional CEO Kevin Coffey of the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region will be the first to donate blood on the vehicle. The Red Cross anticipates that each vehicle will collect 3,000 units of blood annually.