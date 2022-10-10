WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross is helping seven people, including four children, after an apartment fire in Watervliet.

The fire broke out at approximately 11:00p.m. Sun. night at the Michael J. Day Apartments; and caused multiple street closures including Broadway and the off-ramp to I-787. Those roads are now reopen.

Fire Chief Tom Garrett said the fire department was able to keep the fire contained to an upstairs apartment bedroom. No one was injured.

“They found a heavy fire condition in the upstairs apartment and they were able to knock it out very quick,” Garrett said. “They kept it in the bed room of this apartment. It was a lot of heat when they first got up there.”

The Red Cross will be helping people with food, shelter and clothing over the next few days.

The fire is under investigation.