Red Cross aids four people after Waterford Landslide

The Waterford Fire Department shared these drone photos with us of the landslide that took place on Middletown Road in Waterford. Originally 7 homes in the area were evacuated on Sunday afternoon, but by Sunday night, that number was reduced to 3 homes.

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross said they provided assistance to four people after a landslide Sunday in Waterford.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and two children, ages 9 and 12.

Red Cross staff and volunteers said they will remain available to help others possibly affected by the landslide, and will continue to provide emotional support as they navigate the road to recovery.