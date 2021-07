ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Thursday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kenneth. He wants to know which employees he should lay off.

Wow, well, that is a really tough dilemma. This is why I'm glad I don't have the power to hire and fire. If it were me, I honestly don’t know what I would do. When you’re put in a supervisory position, you have to do what’s best for the company. But you don’t want to lose your empathy either. Too tough for me.