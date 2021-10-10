Recoveries get a boost in Warren County COVID update for Oct. 10

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as 40 recoveries, netting a significant case reduction in an area that has struggled with high numbers.

As of Sunday, Warren County was monitoring 256 active coronavirus cases. Six of those are hospitalized, an unchanged number from Saturday.

Four of Sunday’s new cases were confirmed in Warren County schools. Individual schools were not specified.

Sunday’s cases prompted Warren County to again ask that event organizers incorporate coronavirus precautions when planning both indoor and outdoor events.

Six new cases on Sunday were among residents already fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, 552 positive cases have emerged among Warren County’s 43,751 active residents.

Upcoming vaccine clinics in the county include the next two Tuesdays, Oct. 12 and 19, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; and Friday, Oct. 15, from 2-4:30 p.m. for staff at Queensbury High School.