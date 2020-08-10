Record number of early ballots cast for Vermont primary on Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says a record number of voters have voted early in the state’s primary, and that more ballots are expected to be turned in.
Condos made the comments Monday when talking about preparations for casting ballots during Tuesday’s primary voting. As of late morning Monday, Condos said more than 104,000 voters have already cast their ballots. He said more than 152,000 ballots were requested for the primary.
To be counted, all ballots must arrive at voters’ town or city clerk’s offices before 7 p.m. Tuesday, when the polls close. Vermonters can also cast ballots traditionally, but Condos says the polls may look different this year because of changes prompted by the coronavirus.
