Record number of early ballots cast for Vermont primary on Tuesday

Election workers wear masks and face shields and work behind plexiglass for safety during the coronavirus pandemic, while assisting a voter during primary elections on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Portland, Maine. Voters were encouraged to vote ahead of time via absentee ballot, but polling stations were available for in-person voting. (AP / David Sharp)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says a record number of voters have voted early in the state’s primary, and that more ballots are expected to be turned in.

Condos made the comments Monday when talking about preparations for casting ballots during Tuesday’s primary voting. As of late morning Monday, Condos said more than 104,000 voters have already cast their ballots. He said more than 152,000 ballots were requested for the primary.

To be counted, all ballots must arrive at voters’ town or city clerk’s offices before 7 p.m. Tuesday, when the polls close. Vermonters can also cast ballots traditionally, but Condos says the polls may look different this year because of changes prompted by the coronavirus.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES