SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Saratoga Springs will begin reconstruction of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection on Wednesday, September 7.

All businesses will still be open and accessible past the Local Traffic Only Signs. These signs will be placed at Maple Avenue and Rock Street, High Rock and Circular Street, Warren Street and Elbern/Avery Street, and Excelsior and East Avenue.

Detour plan of High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue

The reconstruction will improve the safety and traffic of a historically difficult intersection. The city expects completion by November 11. Work hours will generally be between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Saratoga Springs website contains more details about the project on the Saratoga Greenbelt Trail page.