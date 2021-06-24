Reclaim Pride event at Albany’s Townsend Park

Posted:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 27, the Albany General Defense Committee (Albany GDC) is hosting the first Capital District Reclaim Pride event at Albany’s Townsend Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. An event that plans to exclusively feature LGBTQIA+ performers and mutual aid organizations local to the Capital District.

Event founder and Albany GDC member Fern Elle said, ”The goal is to reclaim pride as a revolutionary act born out of need to confront oppression.”

Food Not Bombs and the Albany Free Store will be there to provide food and supplies to the community during a full afternoon of performances from local LGBTQIA+ musicians, comedians, speakers, and more.

For more information go to Capital District Reclaim Pride Facebook event page.

