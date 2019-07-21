Recalls issued for certain food products

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish appeals court has ruled that Lech Walesa, a former president and pro-democracy fighter, must apologize to the head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, in a slander case.

Walesa protested the verdict by the Appeals Court in Gdansk on Monday and said he would take it to the Supreme Court and even to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.