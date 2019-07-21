Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal, 31 people hurt
Top Stories
Kids could end up in foster care over unpaid school lunches
A tiny, unrepresentative electorate picks UK’s new leader
Morning Update: Monday July 22
Police investigating overnight shooting in Pittsfield
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
Off the Beaten Path
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police investigating overnight shooting in Pittsfield
Recalls issued for certain food products
News
Posted:
Jul 21, 2019 / 12:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 21, 2019 / 12:57 PM EDT
Download our news app