Recall Alert: Eye drops sold exclusively at Walmart and Walgreens being pulled off store shelves

(CNN)– This recall that will have you checking the medicine cabinet. Eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walmart and Walgreens are being pulled off of store shelves. The FDA says the products may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling products under Walmart’s Equate brand which includes treatments for allergy relief, solutions, gel drops, and eye drops.

The products being recalled under the Walgreens brand name include moisturizing eye drops, lubricant eye ointment, and sodium chloride ophthalmic ointment.

Altaire is also recalling several Perrigo Prescription Ointments. For a full list of recalled products, you can visit the FDA’s website by clicking here.