‘Real Men Wear Pink’ encourages men to aid fight against breast cancer

(WFFF) — Real Men Wear Pink is a campaign from the American Cancer Society that helps bring awareness to communities about breast cancer.
This particular campaign encourages men to join the conversation and help for the fight against breast cancer.
Real Men Wear Pink is hosting many different events throughout the month across Vermont. All through October, the Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort, sells pink lady eclairs from the pastry case, with 100% of the proceeds for the American Cancer Society.
Stay tuned for other events across Vermont hosted by the Real Men Wear Pink. If you would like to donate to Real Men Wear Pink or would like more information, you can click here.
LATEST STORIES
- Derek Chauvin, officer charged in George Floyd’s death, released on bond
- Burlington City Council lifts curfew on bars
- Giraffe at Buffalo Zoo dies following complications from medical procedure
- Vermont voters should receive mail-in ballots by Wednesday
- Your Local Election Headquarters: State Assembly District 109