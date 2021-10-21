Real Kids Wear Pink Day on Friday to support the fight against breast cancer

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. October 22 has been named Real Kids Wear Pink Day in New York. Students across the Capital Region are encouraged to wear pink to school to raise awareness about breast cancer.

This day was founded by 15-year-old Carli O’Hara through the American Cancer Society. O’Hara and her leadership team will be riding the CDTA pink bus to school on Friday.

“My grandma is a stage 4 breast cancer survivor,” said O’Hara. “That’s why I created Real Kids Wear Pink. Because I know if all of us kids come together we can send a powerful message and make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

The American Cancer Society said local kids have a goal of raising $100,000 to support the fight.

“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these kids will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” said Lizzie Hunter for the American Cancer Society. “Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”

To learn more or to donate, you can visit the Real Kids Wear Pink website.