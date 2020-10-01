REAL ID countdown clock unveiled at Albany International Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Airport Authority and the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) unveiled a new REAL ID countdown clock to keep travelers aware of the upcoming federal requirement to obtain a REAL ID which will be required for domestic air travel starting October 1, 2021.

“The countdown clock will serve as a constant reminder to our air travelers that they must obtain a REAL ID by October 1, 2021 in order to be able to board an aircraft at Albany International Airport,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “The last thing we want to see is travelers being denied access to their flight.”

The countdown clock in the Airport can be found at the TSA security checkpoint. It will be there to countdown the days, hours, minutes, and seconds before passengers will be required to present a REAL ID to allow them to board a flight in the U.S.

An Enhanced driver license and valid U.S. Passport are already REAL ID compliant and can be used to board a flight.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV) offices and county operated offices will be where people can obtain a REAL ID in the Capital Region. Currently the NYSDMV is processing applications by appointment only. The following criteria must be met in order to obtain a REAL ID:

Proof of identity including full legal name

Proof of Social Security Number or Social Security Number Ineligibility

Proof of date of birth

Proof of U.S. citizenship , lawful permanent residency or temporary lawful status in the U.S.

Proof of New York State Residency

The REAL ID act was passed by Congress in 2005 and establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses, permits, and ID cards. The Act also prohibits federal agencies like the TSA from accepting cards for official purposes from states that do not meet these standards.

Additional information can be found on the NYSDMV website.

