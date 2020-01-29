Ready, Set, Register: Registration opens for 42nd Freihofer’s Run for Women

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Ready, set, register for the 42nd Freihofer’s Run for Women.

Thousands of women from across the country participate each and every year. You can sign up for the Freihofer’s Run for Women 5K, Freihofer’s Junior 3K, and there’s even a Freihofer’s Kids’ Run.

The Freihofer’s Run for Women will happen in Albany on Saturday, May 30, 2020. According to the race’s website, online registration closes the Monday before the race. If you need more time to decide, last minute registration is being offered the Thursday before the race at the Freihofer’s Health & Fitness Expo. There will be no registration opportunities on the actual day of the race.

Looking for a way to train with other participants? Join the Freihofer’s Training Challenge. It starts March 16. For information, visit the race’s website here.