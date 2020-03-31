Reading with a music legend: Dolly Parton sharing bedtime stories with families online

Dolly Parton performs “God Only Knows”, “There Was Jesus”, and “Faith” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(CNN)– Kids are studying from home while many adults work 9 to 5 while sitting on the couch. Now a music legend is using a new YouTube series to encourage storytime among families.

The 10 week series “Goodnight with Dolly” stars Dolly Parton. The country superstar reads books from her Imagination Library which mails out free books to children. Titles featured in this video series include “The Little Engine That Could” and her own book “Coat of Many Colors.” The series premieres on April 2, 2020 and can be found at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library YouTube channel.

Click here to visit the Imagination Library and click below to access the YouTube channel. Happy reading!