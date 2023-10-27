WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Razzano’s Fright for Hunger is back from the shadows, ready to scare and share with a haunted experience for all ages. Admission to the spooky attractions is set at only a food donation.

Jeff Razzano and his team of volunteers have been giving back to the local community for 20 years. Food pantries and soup kitchens between Watervliet and Troy benefit from the festivities.

“We brought Fight for Hunger and we made it into Fright for Hunger because we scare for canned goods and non-perishable items,” explained Jeff Razzano.

Around two months of work goes into making the event as they prepare for their monstrous goal of almost 2,000 pounds of donations. “Last year would be 18 banana boxes loaded and they’re pretty heavy, which is good. That’s a good, good amount of food,” said Razzano.

This fundraiser almost saw its final frights last year, but Razzano thanks the community as they bounced back from COVID-19 scares. “Until it was clear, the attendance started building. Last year there was a big call for it so we decided to go our 20th year.”

The fundraiser and scare spot is located at 2330 4th Ave in Watervliet. The event will be open from October 28-31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the kids walk and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for the complete experience.