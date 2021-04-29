Ravena based company reaches environmental violation settlement

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ravena-based cement manufacturing facility has reached a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of New York after allegedly breaching a number of water quality regulations. Under the terms of the settlement, Holcim Inc will pay an $850,000 civil penalty, comply with the terms of its State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, and make other physical and operational improvements to its facility.

$212,000 of the money will go to a NYS Environmental Benefit Project aimed at improving stormwater management at Coeymans Landing Park in the Town of Coeymans.

EPA acting Region Administrator Walter Mugdan said the settlement helps protect local ecosystems and has “already improved Holcim’s compliance with critical federal and state environmental laws.”

The original complaint alleges the facility violated its State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit’s numeric effluent limitations 273 times for pollutants between 215 and 2021. Those violations included: biological oxygen demand, fecal coliform, total suspended solids, settleable solids, pH, and temperature differential.

Three administrative orders issued between 2011 and 2015 also document over 150 Permit numeric effluent limitation violations for similar pollutants as well as unauthorized discharges of an unreported sulfuric acid spill, and discharges of partially treated landfill leachate to tributaries of the Hudson River, such as Coeyman’s Creek and Hannacroix Creek.

The State Attorney’s office says Holcim has already made “substantial improvements” to address the violations at issue and will “undertake additional measures to ensure that the Facility is fully compliant with the terms of its Permit by October of 2022.”

In a statement to NEWS10, LafargeHolcim said: The agreement marks the end of a multi-year process during which Lafarge fully cooperated and worked with environmental regulators in Albany and Washington, D.C. to address water management issues caused by management practices that pre-dated its ownership of the plant.” becore adding “We have worked closely with the State and Federal Government to take steps to ensure we are in continuous compliance, today and into the future.”

