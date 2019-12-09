Rate of child abuse in N.Y. much higher than national rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The rate for child abuse in N.Y. is nearly double the national rate, according to the 28th Child Mistreatment report and the NYS Kids’ Well-being Indicators Clearinghouse (NYSKWIC). The Child Mistreatment report was released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) .

Based on reports of child abuse/neglect in 2017, the rate of child abuse in N.Y. is 17.1 per 1,000 children according to NYSKWIC. The national rate of child abuse for the same period in the U.S. was 9.1 per 1,000 children according to the HHS report.

The rate in the immediate Capital Region is also higher than the national average. In some counties, the rate is almost quadruple the national average. Saratoga County, while still higher than the national average, had the lowest rate in the area at 12.7, while Montgomery County had the highest at a staggering 34.3.

Locally, the highest number of child abuse/neglect cases were reported in Albany County (1,146) while the least number was reported in Greene County (203), according to NYSKWIC.

Additional 2017 rate information, as well as the number of child abuse/neglect reports by county can be found in the charts below.

County child abuse/maltreatment rates per 1,000

County child abuse/maltreatment reports

Younger children are more likely to die from abuse. Children 3-years-old or younger are particularly more susceptible but children under the age of one were the most likely to die because of abuse or neglect, the HHS report indicated.

Suspected child abuse or neglect in N.Y. can be reported by calling 1-800-342-3720. Reports can also be made to school officials, social workers, law enforcement, child care workers or medical/hospital personnel according to the NYS Office of Children and Family Services website.

5 facts about child abuse in the U.S.

Approximately five children die from child abuse every day.

2.9 million cases of child abuse are reported every day.

In 2012, 82.2% of child abusers were between the ages of 18 and 44.

Boys and girls are victims of child abuse at almost the same rate.

3 out of 4 children who die from child abuse or neglect are below the age of 3.

Source: www.dosomething.org