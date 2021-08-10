Rapper YG to perform at NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that California rapper YG will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4 on the Chevy Park stage.

The singer known for songs such as “Toot It And Boot It,” “Who Do You Love,” and “Big Bank” will perform on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

“Every one of YG’s albums has been a Top 10 smash which means he’s got plenty of stories to tell for fans of rap and hip hop. This show will get us into the Fair’s final weekend in a big way,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Tesla completes a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: