Rapper YG to perform at NYS Fair

News
Posted: / Updated:
YG

YG

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that California rapper YG will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4 on the Chevy Park stage.

The singer known for songs such as “Toot It And Boot It,” “Who Do You Love,” and “Big Bank” will perform on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

“Every one of YG’s albums has been a Top 10 smash which means he’s got plenty of stories to tell for fans of rap and hip hop. This show will get us into the Fair’s final weekend in a big way,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Tesla completes a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

DateChevy Park 2pmChevy Park 8 pmChevy Court 2 pmChevy Court 7 pm
August 20Bobby Bones & the Raging IdiotsNasSimplelifeLOCASH
August 21Tee Grizzley98 DegreesHard Promises: The Music of Tom PettyRATT
August 22The BarndogsBrothers OsborneiGNiTEAll That Remains
August 23Isreal Hagan & StrokeForeignerJimmy Sturr & His OrchestraBishop Briggs
August 24The Jess Novak BandTrainThe SpinnersDire Straits Legacy
August 25Jameson RodgersREO SpeedwagonThe Carolyn Kelly Blues BandRussell Dickerson
August 26Dangerous TypeBell Biv DevoeBad Mama’s Blues BandThree Dog Night
August 27ScoreyMelissa EtheridgeTionestaCNCO
August 28Waydown WailersThe Beach BoysStephen PhillipsGreat White/Vixen
August 29Noah CyrusSouthside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm)Harmonic DirtDropkick Murphys (8pm)
August 30Alex MillerJustin MooreHerman’s Hermits starring Peter NooneGrandson
August 31Cory MarksHalestormOak Ridge BoysJamey Johnson
September 1Sydney Irving & The MojoNellySheena EastonBlue Oyster Cult
September 2Brownskin BandThird Eye BlindBeatleCUSEStarship w/Mickey Thomas
September 3Dark HollowAJRUncle KrackerBlues Traveler
September 4Cold War KidsYGSyracuse JAMS FunkFestStone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls
September 5Jesse McCartneySheff G &
Sleepy Hallow		The Mavericks En EspañolThe Mavericks
September 6Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)Cheap Trick (6pm)The Ripcords (noon)Resurrection (4pm)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire