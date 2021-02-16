Rapid testing: Its purpose and possible pitfalls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Antigen testing—commonly known as rapid testing—is frequently posed as a useful tool in reopening various locations in New York state. However, rapid testing has its advantages and disadvantages compared to molecular PCR tests.

“Antigen testing is something that is very easy to do; it’s quick hence its popularity moving forward,” Michelle Parent, interim Director of Health Services at Albany College of Pharmacy, said.

The CDC states that antigen tests are inexpensive and can return results within 15 minutes, but test performance data in asymptomatic and symptomatic persons are limited.

Parent compares the simplicity of the test to a pregnancy test.

“So antigen testing allows us to detect an individual who is currently infected and actually making a complete virus particle,” said Parent.

To better understand how antigen tests detect the virus, Parent suggested taking a look at the familiar coronavirus schematic. Antigen tests will only detect those little red points—specific proteins called antigens—that develop once virus levels are high.

“For Individuals who are not symptomatic and may not have a high viral count in their body, the sensitivity and specificity goes down [in antigen tests],” said Parent.

In a study conducted by the CDC where nearly 1,200 people were given antigen and RT-PCR tests, one in five people with symptoms and confirmed COVID-19 came back negative for COVID-19 on a rapid test.

For children, the CDC said accuracy poses even more of a problem for antigen testing. Data from two accredited CDC studies found that children can be asymptomatic anywhere from 16 to 50% of the time, making symptomatic-based testing more challenging.

“They are more than just a mini version of us. Their immune response is different; their viral loads can be different,” said Parent. “Great for high school—we usually think mid-teens on—but for little kids, it’s not so great.”

Dr. Eli Rosenberg, an Epidemiologist and a member of the NYS Vaccine Distribution and Implementation Task Force, said that molecular PCR tests are more efficient in detecting the virus.

“They look for the genetic information of the virus. They are extremely accurate, and they’ve been sort of the diagnostic gold standard,” said Rosenberg.

However, PCR tests have their drawbacks: They are more costly and take days in a lab to get results.

“The laboratory gets clogged and unclogged. The delay on those tests can vary from several days up to a week,” said Rosenberg.

“And we’re a year out, and you would think these issues would be resolved, but they’re still not,” said Parent.

Parent said it’s not a perfect solution, but it’s the best option available for mass testing.