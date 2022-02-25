HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forest Rangers helped rescue two teens that had gotten lost on February 12. A 17-year-old from Niskayuna and a 16-year-old from Albany hiked to Sunset Rock and on their way back, both teens had missed the marked trail and ended up at a small pond.

At about 6:35 p.m., Officials said the pair of teens had realized they were not on the trail and decided to call their parents before calling 911. Greene County 911 emergency services requested the assistance of Forest Rangers.

Officials said Rangers Dawson and Gullen determined the hikers were at the Kaaterskill Hotel site. Rangers hiked to the location providing warm clothing to the two hikers before helping them out to the trailhead. The two teens were safely returned to their parents at about 9:30 p.m.