Rangers rescue injured teen hiker on Sugarloaf Mountain

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest rangers with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) performed a wilderness rescue on Friday.

The DEC reports that Greene County 911 got a report of an injured hiker at 12:30 p.m. Authorities were notified after an SOS beacon was activated.

According to reports, the 19-year-old from Westfield, New Jersey was hiking with two friends on the Devil’s Path on Sugarloaf Mountain, from Prediger Road. The hiker fell on the rocky trail, and then fell off the trail, about 20 feet downhill. The subject temporarily lost consciousness and later reported arm and wrist pain.

GPS coordinates placed them on the mountain’s west side, about half a mile from Mink Hollow Notch. Rangers contacted the party and headed to their location with local emergency responders. A ranger patrolling the area found them, rendered first aid, and brought them to paramedics at Mink Hollow Notch.

About two hours after the initial report, the injured hiker was transported from the mountain to a local hospital for treatment.