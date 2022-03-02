ELKA PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 28, at about 9 a.m., forest rangers responded to a report of an injured hiker. Rangers said the hiker lost consciousness while camping with a group near Pecoy Notch.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the 23-year-old man from Massachusetts began feeling dizzy and nauseous. Rangers said that members of the hiker’s group had food and a stove that didn’t work, but no water.

At about 12:20 p.m., two rangers made contact with the group, providing food and water before guiding them back to the trailhead.

Rangers advise the public to properly prepare before entering the backcountry. For more information visit the DEC’s Hike Smart New York, and Catskills Backcountry webpages.