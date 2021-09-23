Ramp and lanes closed on I-90 in Albany

UPDATE: All lanes are open and the roadway is clear.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the 511NY traffic map, there was a crash on I-90 eastbound Off-ramp Exit 5A going onto Corporate Woods Boulevard in Albany.
All lanes and the ramp are closed.
