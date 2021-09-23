Ramp and lanes closed on I-90 in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:
ROAD CLOSED_GENERIC_1280X720

ROAD CLOSED_GENERIC_1280X720

UPDATE: All lanes are open and the roadway is clear.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the 511NY traffic map, there was a crash on I-90 eastbound Off-ramp Exit 5A going onto Corporate Woods Boulevard in Albany.

All lanes and the ramp are closed.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19