Rally in Troy calls for accountability in Thevenin case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, local coalition organizers along with residents of Troy will gather outside of City Hall to call for accountability.

At 5 p.m., Troy residents will rally to support the Thevenin family in a call for justice. This after the city of Troy announced a $1.55 million settlement with the family of Edson Thevenin, who was killed by police in 2016.

A memorandum is part of the Troy City Council agenda item for Ordinance 75, which attempts to solidify and codify a narrative of this case.

Gertha Depas, mother of Edson Thevenin, will speak in support in funding of community support services to an end to police violence before the Finance Committee vote on Ordinance 75.

Troy residents are joined by a coalition of local organizations including Troy 4 Black Lives, Equality 4 Troy, Justice Center of Rensselaer County, and more.