Rally in support of Puppy Mill Pipeline bill planned Saturday, Sept. 18 at Colonie Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Justiceforthehundred, a local group trying to bring awareness to animal abuse, according to its Facebook page, is holding a peaceful protest Saturday, September 18 at Colonie Center. The rally is to show support for the Shut Down the Puppy Mill Pipeline bill.

The bill would prohibit the sale of pets in New York pet stores but would allow stores to work with rescue organizations to adopt animals. The bill was passed by the New York Senate in May but failed to pass before the Senate adjourned in June, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

“The NY Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill received a groundswell of support and we are so thankful for your dedication! Unfortunately, the puppy mill industry was working behind the scenes to block this bill and it didn’t make it across the finish line,” the ASPCA tweeted on June 11.

“We should not be treating animals as if they are a commodity, as if they are a can of soup that we take off the shelf at the supermarket to buy,” said Senator Mike Gianaris, who sponsored the bill, in May.

The Humane Society conducted an investigation into puppy mills and released a report in November 2020. They said the results of the investigation were troubling. “What the investigator found was disturbing: breeders licensed and considered in good standing to sell to pet stores, who were nevertheless keeping

dozens or even hundreds of dogs in conditions that are a far cry from the happy and comfortable settings pet stores typically claim their puppies come from,” the report said.

The protest is scheduled from 12-2 p.m., according to a post from Justicefortheonehundred on its Facebook page.